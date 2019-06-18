GoQuest Inks Distribution Deal With MGU

GoQuest Media Ventures secured a multi-series distribution agreement with Media Group Ukraine (MGU).

GoQuest Media picked up the international distribution rights to four drama series: KBS’s Ruby Ring, Fremantle’s Secrets, SBS’s Rainflower, and MGU’s Eclipse.

Jimmy George, vice president of Sales & Acquisitions at GoQuest Media, said, “Ukrainian drama is growing from strength to strength and with the success of these four shows in its home territory we are thrilled to add them to our growing portfolio of drama series. With all the right elements of romance, revenge, deception and melodrama these shows have great potential to become international hits. We are delighted to offer them to the global market.”