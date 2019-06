Calinos’s ‘Our Story’ Sees Success In Peru

Calinos Entertainment announced that its drama series Our Story has consolidated a 12.2 rating this week in Peru.

Produced by Medyapim, the romantic drama follows Filiz, a young girl who is forced to care for her younger siblings. She thinks she doesn’t have time for love, until she meets Baris.

Our Story airs in Peru on Latina Television. Calinos Entertainment handles distribution for the series.