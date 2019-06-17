SPI/FilmBox Delivers Gametoon HD To Portugal

SPI/FilmBox entered a new partnership with MEO to launch Gametoon HD in Portugal.

The entertainment channel focuses on gaming and eSports, highlighting video game tournaments, gaming YouTubers, and popular video game footage.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, Gametoon HD has offered us a unique opportunity to partner with MEO and to create a channel that will really resonate with the gaming community. In addition to this channel, Gametoon App has also launched on the platform housing our wholly owned content. We had a shared vision and intent for Gametoon HD and this is just the first step to meeting this goal. Together, we are bringing Gametoon HD to Portugal, in a big way.”