VIS Begins Production On ‘Pequeña Victoria’

Viacom International Studios (VIS) – Americas began filming its new series Pequeña Victoria.

Co-produced with Oficina Burman, a company part of The Mediapro Studio, the dramatic comedy revolves around the birth of one baby and interweaves the paths of four women. The series is based on an original idea by Erika Halvorsen and Daniel Burman. Writers include Erika Halvorsen, Mara Pescio, Ana Accorsi, and Martin Vatenberg.