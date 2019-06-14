NATPE Remembers Founder Lew Klein

NATPE paid tribute to Lew Klein, founder and former president of the organization, who passed away at the age of 91.

Klein began his career in the programming department of WFIL in Philadelphia in the 1950s. He served as president of Gateway Communications from 1984 to 1993. Klein is survived by his wife, Janet, his children Ellen and Stephen, his granddaughter Anna and her husband, John, and his great-grandchildren Oscar and Miriam.

NATPE chairman Andy Kaplan commented, “Lew was the soul and inspiration for NATPE and was tireless in his work and support of both NATPE and the NATPE Foundation, which he founded and served as president until his passing.”