Rai Ragazzi’s ‘The Star of Andra and Tati’ Wins At BANFF

Rai Ragazzi’s animated film The Star of Andra and Tati won the Rockie Award in the Animation: Children & Youth category at the BANFF World Media Festival.

Produced by Rai Ragazzi and Larcadarte, the animated film tells the story of two Italian sisters who survived the Auschwitz camp. Rosalba Vitellaro and Alessandro Belli directed the film, while Annalisa Corsi illustrated it.

