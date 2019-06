Kanal D’s ‘Love Trap’ Debuts

Kanal D‘s new series Love Trap debuted last night.

The romantic comedy was ranked second among its total group, with a 5.15 percent rating and received a 15.52 percent net share.

Directed by Serdar Gözelekli, Love Trap is the story of two individuals who come from different backgrounds. Kerem is the son of a wealthy family that owns a textile factory, while Ayse is a poor young woman working in that factory. By a twist of fate, Ayse devises a plot and forces Kerem to marry her.