History Premieres ‘The UnXplained’ In July

History will debut its new nonfiction series The UnXplained on July 19, 2019.

Hosted and executive produced by William Shatner, The UnXplained explores mystifying subjects, from ancient cities to extraterrestrial sightings. Produced by Prometheus Entertainment for History, the eight-episode series will also feature commentary from scientists, historians, and researchers. Executive producers include Shatner, Kevin Burns, and Susan Leventhal.

Shatner remarked, “It’s an intriguing show that will offer viewers credible answers to questions about mysterious phenomena, while also leaving other theories left unexplained.”