Xilam To Produce ‘Chip ‘n’ Dale’ Series For Disney+

Xilam Animation will produce a new animated series based on the iconic Chip ‘n’ Dale characters for Disney+.

The animated series will bring back the famous chipmunk troublemakers for new adventures. Xilam is working with Disney’s London-based animation team to develop the series for Disney’s upcoming streaming platform.

Marc du Pontavice, chairman and CEO of Xilam stated, “We are very proud to have been chosen by Disney to bring back such iconic characters from the prestigious Disney repertoire thanks to the talent of Xilam’s teams. The distribution on the Disney+ platform will also mark a new milestone in Xilam’s penetration of the US market.”