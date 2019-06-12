Kickstarter Campaign Launched For New Short Film ‘Operation Cavity’

Filmmaker Alex Morsanutto started a Kickstarter campaign for his new short film, Operation Cavity.

Founder of Silvermine Productions, Morsanutto has brought on his long-time collaborator Sam Cutler-Kreutz to work behind the camera. An unusual coming-of-age story, Operation Cavity centers on Douglas Maroney, a young boy who plots to rob the dentist as payback for childhood trauma.

Morsanutto’s last short film, Hi-Glow Retro, won Best Short Film at the Williamsburg Independent Film Festival and Best Comedy Short at the Houston World Fest.

Morsanutto commented, “I want to create a series of stories that dials into the sense of adventure that kids experience in those pre-teen years. It touches on the way that kids create these elaborate stories and get themselves in trouble with their imaginations.” Find more information on the film’s Kickstarter page.