AMC’s ‘Taboos Without Taboo’ Heads To Amazon Prime Video

AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI – CNE) secured a deal with Amazon Prime Video to bring its documentary series Taboos Without Taboo to North America.

Distributed by AMC Studios, the six-part series explores a variety of taboo topics. The series premiered on Spektrum in Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Levente Málnay, EVP and MD of AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe, commented, “We’re proud to partner with AMC Studios and Amazon Prime Video to enable audiences in North America to watch one of our most acclaimed original series, the first-ever Hungarian factual production to be made available on this platform.”