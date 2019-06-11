Viacom Picks Up ‘Kids’ Planet’ For Noggin App

Sabbatical Entertainment announced that Viacom International Media Networks America picked up its original series Kids’ Planet for Nick Jr.’s Noggin mobile app.

Conceptualized by Carla Duarte, creative director of Sabbatical Entertainment, the children’s educational and entertainment series follows Nova as she explores the worlds of science, art, culture, and sports.

Migdalis Silva, vice president of Programming and Acquisitions for Nickelodeon Latin America, said, “Nick Jr. is committed to offering preschoolers and their parent’s quality content, so we are thrilled to welcome Kids’ Planet to Noggin’s line-up.”