All3media Int’l Inks First-Look Deal With SLAM Films

All3media International entered a first-look distribution deal with SLAM Films.

The two-year agreement offers All3media International first-look options to acquire distribution rights on new commissions to SLAM Films. Founded by Stephen Mangan and Louise Delamere in 2015, SLAM Films boasts recent productions such as Bleak House Guest for Sky, Birthday for Sky Arts and Netflix, and Hang Ups for Channel 4.

David Swetman, VP Acquisitions at All3media International, commented, “Globally, broadcasters continue to seek projects offering unique stories and characters, with strong talent at the helm both in front of and behind the camera. SLAM Films’ productions deliver on all those demands, and we look forward to collaborating with this talented team as they continue to develop distinctive projects in partnership with the industry’s best creatives.”