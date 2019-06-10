Viacom Starts Production On ‘Ana’

Viacom International Studios (VIS) – Americas entered production on its new comedy series Ana.

Co-created and starring Ana de la Reguera, the series follows the daughter of a Mexican beauty queen as she seeks fame and fortune in Hollywood. This week filming began in Reguera’s hometown of Veracruz, Mexico, and will shoot in various locations in Mexico. Reguera has recently starred in Amazon’s Goliath, Power, and guest starred in Narcos and Jane the Virgin.

Ana will premiere on Comedy Central and Amazon Prime Video in Latin America in 2020.