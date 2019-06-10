Konami Inks Licensing Deals For Contra And Frogger

Konami Cross Media NY secured licensing deals for its iconic video game brands, including Contra, Bomberman, and Frogger.

Konami signed apparel and accessories agreements with Bioworld Merchandising, Collector Cup, Difuzed, and Innex. Bioworld will develop lifestyle collections of fashion apparel and accessories across the three gaming properties for the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile Difuzed will cover Europe, the Middle East, and South Africa. Collector Cup will design shaker cups for the three gaming properties and Innex will create a line of Stubbins plush toys.

Jennifer Coleman, vice president of Licensing and Merchandising at Konami Cross Media NY, commented, “Fan engagement is at an all-time high and there’s a big demand for the latest official lifestyle collections and authentic accessories of a fan’s favorite characters. We are pleased to announce this first wave of agreements for the Konami titles with Bioworld Merchandising Inc., Collector Cup, Difuzed and Innex, as we are committed to creating richer connections between our fans and the games they love to play.”