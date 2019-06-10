9 Story Sells ‘Moon and Me’ In Australia and New Zealand

9 Story Distribution International announced several international sales for Moon and Me.

9 Story finalized new licenses for the preschool series with ABC in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, NPO Zappelin in the Netherlands, RTE in Ireland, HOP! in Israel, NRK in Norway, YLE in Finland, and StudioCanal in a pan-European deal. Produced by Foundling Bird and Sutikki, Moon and Me illustrates characters showing kindness and empathy toward each other.

The preschool series premiered in the U.K. on the BBC’s CBeebies in February 2019 and in the U.S. on Universal Kids. 9 Story Distribution International handles global distribution for the series in all territories, excluding the U.S., the U.K., and China.