Viacom U.K.’s James Currell Leaves Company

Viacom U.K. veteran James Currell departed from the company.

Currell most recently served as president of Viacom International Media Networks UK, Northern & Eastern Europe since 2017. Currell spent 18 years with Viacom, with past roles including chief operating officer for the U.K., Australia, and Eastern Europe, and SVP chief financial officer for the U.K. and Australia.

David Lynn, president and CEO of Viacom International Media Networks, will oversee the company’s U.K. unit in the interim.