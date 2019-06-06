PBS Shares Spanish-Language Versions For Amazon Prime Channel

PBS Distribution debuted the Spanish-language versions of several PBS KIDS programming on the PBS KIDS channel through Amazon Prime Video.

The En Español content includes Spanish-language versions for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (pictured), Dinosaur Train, SciGirls, Cyberchase, and Caillou.

Andrea Downing, co-president at PBS Distribution, stated, “We’re excited to expand our PBS KIDS channel offering to include a selection of episodes presented in Spanish. Our aim is to provide educational and entertaining programming for all kids, and this expansion helps further that mission.”