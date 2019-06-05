Viacom Signs Deal With TV Azteca For ‘Club 57’

Viacom International Studios – Americas inked a deal with TV Azteca for the broadcast of Club 57.

Co-produced by VIS and Rainbow Group, the series follows two siblings, Eva and Rubén, who time-travel to the year 1957. When Eva falls in love with JJ, her teenage romance causes a butterfly effect on the future. Club 57is currently airing on Nickelodeon in Latin America and on the RAI network in Italy.

Guillermo Borenzstein, VP of Sales and Co-productions for Viacom International Studios, remarked, “We are pleased to seal a new agreement with TV Azteca, this time with Club 57, a high quality youth content that we are sure will be a success in Mexico thanks to the power and amplification that TV Azteca can offer.”