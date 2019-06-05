Mondo TV’s ‘2050’ Named As Conecta FICTION Pitch Finalist

The international co-production 2050 is among the finalists of Conecta FICTION’s Pitch Copro Series.

A co-production between Mondo TV Iberoamerica, VIP 2000, and Casablanca, the sci-fi drama series revolves around a group of revolutionaries who discover a solution to defeating the influence of Limbus, a technology that controls the population’s emotions. 2050 will be shown on June 18, 2019.

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Iberoamerica, commented, “Mondo TV Iberoamerica is continuing to diversify its offer while still focusing on innovative ideas. We are thrilled to be partnering with VIP 2000 TV and Casablanca on the series 2050, a show that we believe will soon conquer audiences around the world. Being selected by the editorial committee at Conecta FICTION is an honor and a great opportunity for this innovative and highly original project.”