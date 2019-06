HBO Readies ‘Success’ For U.S. Debut

HBO Europe premieres its first Croatian series Success today, June 5, 2019.

Created and written by Marjan Alčevski, Success was selected as a winning project of HBO Adria’s First Draft contest. Directed by Danis Tanović, the series portrays the stories of ordinary people trying to overcome their personal hardships. The series is available via HBO NOW, HBO GO, and HBO On Demand, as well as partnering streaming platforms.