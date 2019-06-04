Up The Ladder: ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) announced the expanded role of Vibha Chopra within the company’s distribution unit, Global Content Hub by Zee.

Chopra has been appointed to head of Global Syndication & International Film Distribution. She joined ZEEL in 2006 and has risen through the ranks, gaining multi-functional experience across strategy, distribution, and branding, among other fields.

Mukund Cairae, chief operating officer of International Business at ZEEL, commented, “Vibha is a high achiever and we are glad to expand her role into global content syndication. She has been leading ZEEL’s international film distribution business successfully and will bring her experience and skills to the current portfolio. She has led the International Film distribution ably and we at ZEEL will indeed benefit from the expertise she would bring in presenting our top-quality content to all corners of the world.”