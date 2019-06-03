Up The Ladder: FOX Entertainment, ZEEL

FOX Entertainment announced the promotions of two research executives.

Gina Bahremand was upped to vice president, Audience Research, and Didi Patel was promoted to vice president, Affiliate Research and Business Intelligence. Bahremand started at FOX in 2013 as director of Audience Research, then promoted in 2016 to executive director. Patel first joined FOX in 1996 and came back in 2005 as director. She most recently served as executive director, Affiliate Research.

Based in Mumbai, India, Uchil will lead the launch of ZEEL’s new international Co-Production and Co-Development Division, which she will oversee. The new unit will work to co-create and produce scripted and non-scripted content. Prior to her new appointment, Uchil served as Zee’s chief business officer of International Ad Sales & Global Syndication.