Channel 4 Commissions Barcroft Studios For 4Real Content

Barcroft Studios has been commissioned by Channel 4 to produce short-form content for 4Real.

Barcroft Studios will produce more than 100 factual films for 4Real’s social and digital channels. Sam Barcroft, CEO of Barcroft Studios, said, “We’re excited to be collaborating with Channel 4 on this bold, innovative new move in creating, formatting and distributing original digital content tailored for young audiences. We’ll work together to discover and launch grassroots talent and formats for the future that will resonate with youth audiences where they spend their screen time.”

(Pictured: Barcroft Studios’ Hooked On The Look series.)