TM International To Distribute ‘The Professionals’

TM International, the distribution arm of Tele München Group (TMG), will be handling the worldwide sales of the new action series The Professionals.

With an international cast that includes Brendan Fraser, Tom Welling, Elena Anaya, and Saïd Taghmaoui, among others, the series follows a former counterintelligence officer who enlists a team to investigate an international espionage incident.

The Professionals is produced by Most Media, Subotica, Spier Films Productions, and Roadside Attractions, in association with Jeff Most Productions, Highbridge Production, TMG, and Viaplay. Viaplay will distribute the series in Scandinavia, while RTL II has pre-bought the free-TV rights for German-speaking Europe.