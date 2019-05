Showtime Picks Up ‘Work In Progress’

Showtime placed an eight-episode order for Work In Progress.

Created by Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, the comedy series revolves around a self-identified fat, queer dyke living in Chicago, as she enters a wildly transformative relationship. The project premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was part of the Indie Episodic track.

The series’ executive producers include McEnany, Mason, Lilly Wachowski, Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns, Josh Adler, and Tony Hernandez.