RTÉ And Acorn TV Commission ‘Dead Still’

RTÉ and Acorn Media Enterprises (AME) partnered for the commission of Dead Still.

Co-produced by Deadpan Pictures and Shaftesbury, the Irish period drama centers on a memorial photographer who is investigating a series of murders. Dead Still will debut in 2020 on RTÉ in Ireland and on Acorn TV in the U.S.

Acorn Media will manage the rights in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, the co-premiere rights in Canada, and the secondary rights in Ireland. ZDF Enterprises will handle the distribution for the rest of the globe.