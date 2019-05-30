DocuBay Acquires Features From Kwanza And Journeyman

DocuBay, the VoD streaming service owned by IN10 Media Group, secured acquisition deals with France’s Kwanza and the U.K.’s Journeyman Pictures.

DocuBay has its official global launch this year, when it will offer a catalog of international documentary films. DocuBay acquired a package from Kwanza that includes Himalayan Gold Rush (pictured), Deeper, Touring Talkies, Chadar: The Ice Trail, Hitler’s Last Secrets, Travelling with the Jinju, and Jack London: An American Adventure.

The package from Journeyman includes PlayMe Burlesque, Moonwalk One, Sealers: One Last Hunt, Angkor Awakens, The Billion Dollar Bust, I Love My Muslim, Every Other Couple, Unbounded, and Guardians of the Strait.

Akul Tripathi, COO at DocuBay, commented, “We are eager for DocuBay to launch in Q2, and to share our passion for rich, compelling human stories that unite us as One Tribe. Our mission of delivering a vertical, premium service that features excellent documentary films to consumers globally is furthered through our partnerships with exceptional international content distributors like Kwanza and Journeyman Pictures.”