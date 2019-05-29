VIS Sells ‘ADDA’ Format To Atresmedia

Viacom International Studios (VIS) sold the ADDA, Amar después de Amar format to Atresmedia.

Produced by Atresmedia in association with Diagonal TV, the Spanish adaptation will be titled El Nudo. ADDA, Amar después de Amar is a love story in which forbidden love emerges from the friendship of two married couples.

The original version premiered on Telefe in Argentina and has since sold in Vietnam, Honduras, Uruguay, and Chile, among other markets. The format has also been sold in Mexico, Greece, Portugal, and in the Middle East.