HBO Europe’s ‘The Sleepers’ To Premiere At Karlovy Vary Int’l Fest

HBO Europe‘s The Sleepers (Bez vedomi) will have its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Produced by HBO Europe in collaboration with ETAMP film, the spy drama follows Marie and her political dissident husband Viktor. Upon returning to Czechoslovakia, a car hits them and when Marie wakes up she finds her husband missing.

The first two episodes of The Sleepers will screen as part of the Special Events programming section at the 54th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, which will take place June 28-July 6, 2019.