Genius Brands International introduced its latest animated series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.
One of Stan Lee’s last projects before his death, the series is a co-production between Genius Brands, Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s OAK Productions. Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten follows Captain Courage, who is voiced by Schwarzenegger, as he works as a kindergarten teacher to train a new generation of super-powered children.
The series’ executive producers include Schwarzenegger, Genius Brands’ Andy Heyward, and POW! Entertainment’s Gill Champion.
