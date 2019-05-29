Genius Brands Presents ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’

Genius Brands International introduced its latest animated series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.

One of Stan Lee’s last projects before his death, the series is a co-production between Genius Brands, Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s OAK Productions. Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten follows Captain Courage, who is voiced by Schwarzenegger, as he works as a kindergarten teacher to train a new generation of super-powered children.

The series’ executive producers include Schwarzenegger, Genius Brands’ Andy Heyward, and POW! Entertainment’s Gill Champion.