EIFF Reveals 2019 Programming

The Edinburgh International Film Festival announced the programming for the 2019 edition.

EIFF will showcase approximately 121 feature films, including 18 world premieres, 12 international premieres, 8 European premieres, and 78 U.K. premieres. The In Person event track will feature guests such as director Danny Boyle, producer Jack Lowden, filmmaker Nick Broomfield, and writer-actor Pollyanna McIntosh.

The festival will also highlight the work of the late Agnès Varda with the retrospective track The Features of Agnés. Animated feature UglyDolls will take part in the festival’s Family Gala.

Find the complete programming announcement online.