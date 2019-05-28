Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ Wins Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Fest

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended with the closing awards ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Jury president Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu announced Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (Gisaengchung) as the winner of the Palme d’Or. Mati Diop’s Atlantics (Atlantique) received the Grand Prix award.

Best Performance by an Actor went to Antonio Banderas for his role in Pedro Almodóvar’s Dolor Y Gloria, while Emily Beecham was honored with Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Jessica Hausner’s Little Joe.

