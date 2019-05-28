APC Kids To Distribute ‘Galactic Agency’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment unit of About Premium Content, will serve as worldwide distributor for Galactic Agency for territories outside of France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and India.

Produced by Studio 100 Animation with co-production partner Cosmos-Maya, the new animated series revolves around a team of repair specialists who embark on missions to fix things. The series has been commissioned by French broadcaster Gulli.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, stated, “We are thrilled to be joining such an exciting, original project, working with some of the most talented producers in Europe and Asia. We are confident that audiences across the globe will love the hilarious and whimsical escapades of this new adventure comedy.”