Up The Ladder: KKR

Fred Kogel and KKR named Joachim Scheuenpflug as group chief financial officer of the newly founded media company emerging from the Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV, and Wiedemann & Berg Film.

Scheuenpflug previously served as chief group controller at ProSiebenSat.1. The executive management team for the new media company includes Fred Kogel as CEO, Markus Frerker as COO, and Scheuenpflug as CFO.