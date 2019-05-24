The Promax Conference will be introducing “Deep Dives” and “Content Pods” into this year’s conference programming.
“Deep Dives” programming will revolve around three topics: Leadership Now, D2C (direct-to-consumer), and Streaming Creative. The “Content Pods” blocks will explore sports and branding, OTT and streaming services, and data and design, among other subjects.
Taking place from June 4-6, 2019, in Los Angeles, the Promax Conference will showcase a strong lineup of speakers and executives, including keynote conversations with the artist and actor Common, author Cleo Wade, and Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan.
Find more information on programming highlights online.
Leave A Comment