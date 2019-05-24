Promax 2019 Explores D2C, Streaming, And More

The Promax Conference will be introducing “Deep Dives” and “Content Pods” into this year’s conference programming.

“Deep Dives” programming will revolve around three topics: Leadership Now, D2C (direct-to-consumer), and Streaming Creative. The “Content Pods” blocks will explore sports and branding, OTT and streaming services, and data and design, among other subjects.

Taking place from June 4-6, 2019, in Los Angeles, the Promax Conference will showcase a strong lineup of speakers and executives, including keynote conversations with the artist and actor Common, author Cleo Wade, and Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan.

