Up The Ladder: WildBrain

WildBrain appointed Elia Bouthors to the role of Strategy and Innovation Director.

In his newly created role, Bouthors will oversee a team responsible for driving the company’s growth. By identifying new ways to engage with WildBrain’s users, he and his team will build and monetize brands across the WildBrain network. Before joining WildBrain, Bouthors served as Digital Strategy & Business Development Director at The Walt Disney Company.