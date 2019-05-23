Prime Entertainment Inks Deals With RTBF And RSI

Prime Entertainment Group closed package deals with Belgian media group RTBF and Swiss broadcaster RSI.

RTBF and RSI have picked up Love and Sex in North Africa, The Mont-Saint-Michel, and The Pacific, an Ocean of Solutions.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime, said, “We are very proud about these two deals signed with the RTBF and RSI for our documentary shows. In Belgium we have been working with the RTBF for the last 6 years and this is already our third deal together in 2019. In Switzerland RSI is a very important partner as well, especially for our documentaries. We love working with them and being able to offer the best and most diverse content of the market to fulfill their growing demand.”