Netflix Picks Up SVOD Rights To Mondo TV’s ‘Heidi Bienvenida’

Mondo TV secured an agreement with Netflix to bring Heidi Bienvenida to the streaming platform.

Co-produced by Mondo TV Iberoamerica and Alianzas Producciones, Heidi Bienvenida tells the coming-of-age story of a young girl as she moves to the big city. Netflix acquired the SVOD rights to the series for North America, Spain, Latin America, the U.K., Ireland, and Italy.

Maria Bonaria Fois, general manager of Mondo TV Iberoamerica, remarked, “We’re delighted with the continuing growth of Heidi Bienvenida. It is both an important part of the Mondo TV portfolio and, as our first live-action show, an important signpost to further broadcast and licensing opportunities.”