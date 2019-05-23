Gusto’s Chris Knight To Speak At NATPE Budapest Int’l

Gusto Worldwide Media‘s president and CEO, Chris Knight, will speak at the OTT Executive Summit in May and at NATPE Budapest International in June.

At the OTT Executive Summit, Knight will offer a presentation to delve into the Gusto TV brand. While in June, at NATPE Budapest International, he will take part in the All The World’s a Stream panel.

Knight stated, “OTT is a game changer for Gusto TV. We’re bringing our genre of culturally diverse food programming to all corners of the earth on just about every type of screen. I’m looking forward to discussing a subject that I’m passionate about at the OTT Executive Summit and NATPE Budapest International.”