Disney LATAM Reveals ‘Santa Evita’ Series

The Walt Disney Company Latin America announced its new original series Santa Evita.

A co-production with Non Stop, the series is based on the novel by Tomás Eloy Martinez about the first lady of Argentina, Eva Perón. Directed by Colombian filmmaker Rodrigo García, son of Gabriel García Márquez, the eight-part series tells the story of Eva Perón after her death, when her body waited to be buried. Salma Hayek will serve as executive producer.

Production will begin in 2020 and the series will be available in 2021.