CBSSI Inks Content Licensing Deal With Amedia TV

CBS Studios International signed a content licensing agreement with Russia’s Amedia TV.

The Russian pay-TV and SVOD platform licensed several CBS All Access original series such as The Twilight Zone (pictured), Why Women Kill, and The Stand. Amedia TV will also offer its Russian audience Showtime programming, including Black Monday, Kidding, and other series from its library. Amedia TV also acquired the exclusive rights to A Million Little Things and In The Dark.

Armando Nuñez, president and chief executive officer, CBS Global Distribution Group, stated, “This agreement is an example of the scope and range of content CBS can deliver international broadcasters across multiple premium programming brands. Amedia TV has done a terrific job of broadcasting CBS and Showtime content in the past, and we look forward to them taking on an expanded slate of our programming with this new agreement.”