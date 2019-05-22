Believe Entertainment Partners With Rock Hill Media

Believe Entertainment Group entered a strategic partnership with Keith Dawkins’ Rock Hill Media Ventures.

As part of their partnership, the two companies will develop global franchises around kids’ entertainment IP. Believe Entertainment has produced projects such as Dear Basketball, The Lebrons, and Tiger Beat Entertainment, among others. Before launching Rock Hill Media, Dawkins served as CEO of The First Tee and spent 17 years at Viacom. Believe Entertainment and Rock Hill Media will announce an initial slate of projects in development at a later date.

Dawkins remarked, “Our strategic partnership with Believe Entertainment Group brings a fresh perspective in that it’s a unique partnership, with a set of creative forces, that represents a new way of doing business in the kids and family space.”