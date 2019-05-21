Venice TV Award Reveals 2019 Jury

The Venice TV Award unveiled the initial list of international executives who comprise this year’s jury team.

The jury will select the winners for Gold Trophies in 15 categories. The jury includes TV4’s Malin Häger, Rai’s Nicola Caligiore, All3media’s Markus Schäfer, Sky Italia’s Sonia Rovai, Sony Pictures Network India’s Rohit Gupta, Fox Network Group’s André Takeda, Fashion TV’s Barbara Aparo, TV Globo Brazil’s Igor Tavares, and Prima TV’s Michal Pacina, among others.

Find the list of jury members online. Further jurors will be announced later on.