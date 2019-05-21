Up The Ladder: Rakuten Viki

Rakuten Viki promoted Makoto Yasuda to chief operating officer (COO).

In his new role, Yasuda will oversee new business developments and drive the company’s top line growth. Before being promoted, Yasuda served as senior vice president of Revenue, revamping the company’s subscription and advertising operations.

Sam Wu, CEO of Rakuten Viki, commented, “Over the years, Makoto has demonstrated a knack for strategy execution, operational excellence, and building transformational teams. We look forward to his continued leadership for Rakuten Viki.”