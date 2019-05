‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Comes To Netflix In August

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning August 30, 2019.

Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the series follows three Gelfling who discover a terrible secret about the Skeksis’ power and embark on a journey to spark a rebellion. The 10-part series serves as a prequel to The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s 1982 feature film.

The series’ executive producers include Lisa Henson, Louis Leterrier, and Halle Stanford.