NATPE Introduces Streaming Plus Event

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) announced its latest endeavor: Streaming Plus.

The one-day forum will explore the future of video content programming and distribution with keynote presentations from industry leaders. NATPE has confirmed keynote sessions with CBS All Access’s Julie McNamara, Hulu’s Heather Moosnick, Netflix’s Amy Reinhard, YouTube Originals’s Ben Relles, and First Media’s Sharon Rechter.

JP Bommel (pictured), NATPE president and CEO, remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome four of the leading global streaming players to our newly created event. Their individual corporate viewpoints and their combined knowledge of the streaming space will give every delegate in the room a head start and will be of huge value to businesses both large and small as they navigate this dynamic new age for programming.”

NATPE Streaming Plus will take place on July 30, 2019, at the W Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.