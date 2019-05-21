CBS’s ‘The Late Late Show’ Returns To London In June

The Late Late Show with James Corden will return to London to air four special episodes from the Central Hall Westminster from June 17-20, 2019.

The special London episodes will feature Gillian Anderson, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbinder, Millie Bobby Brown, James McAvoy, and Chris Hemsworth, among many other celebrity guests. The new episodes will also feature music from Little Mix and Mumford & Sons, as well as magic from David Blaine.

The Late Late Show will continue to air on CBS and Sky, the exclusive home of the show in the U.K.