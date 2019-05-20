Viacom Sells Formats To Telemundo Global Studios

Viacom International Studios (VIS) secured format sales of 100 Días Para Enamorarse (100 Days to Fall in Love) and Historia de un Clan (History of a Clan) to Telemundo Global Studios (TGS).

100 Días Para Enamorarse revolves around two couples who agree to separate for 100 days (pictured). Historia de un Clan is based on the family known as “El Clan Puccio,” who carried out kidnappings during the 1980s in Argentina. This agreement between VIS and TGS marks the first time these formats will be adapted for the U.S. Hispanic market.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of Viacom International Media Networks Americas, said, “Our VIS team are incredible story tellers, and the content that we create clearly resonates both in its market of origin as well as around the world. 100 Días Para Enamorarse and Historia de un Clan are two of our most successful series and now an entirely new audience in the United States will have the opportunity to enjoy them.”