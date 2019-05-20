Reed MIDEM Remembers Bernard Chevry

Reed MIDEM paid tribute to Bernard Chevry, who passed away on May 17, 2019, at the age of 96.

Chevry created MIPTV in 1963, then launched MIDEM, the international market for music, in 1965. He founded and led Midem Organisation until 1988, when it was sold and became Reed MIDEM. In 2013, Chevry was honored with a MIPTV Jubilee Award to celebrate the 50th anniversary of MIPTV.

Paul Zilk, chief executive of Reed MIDEM, commented, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Bernard Chevry. He was a visionary and passionate entrepreneur whom we are proud to honor both for his legacy to Reed MIDEM and for his contributions to the development of the international television and music markets. Bernard was fond of the television and music events he created and stayed in touch with many former colleagues and clients in recent years.”

Zilk added, “On behalf of the entire Reed MIDEM family, including former CEO Xavier Roy, past employees and long-time representatives, we express our condolences to Mr. Chevry’s family, and our gratitude for his accomplishments which laid the foundations of our company.”